KAMIAH — A Kamiah man faces felony charges stemming from an alleged domestic battery incident last month.
Israel D. Prado, 56, is set for a preliminary hearing this Friday, Feb. 10, in magistrate court. He is charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery, both felonies; and intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, and resisting and obstructing an officer, both felonies.
Charges resulted from a Jan. 31 incident reported at a Fir Road residence in the Pine Ridge Subdivision, investigated by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
According to information from ICSO and court records, Prado is alleged to have choked the female victim and struck her in the face with a closed fist. He is also alleged to have broken her cell phone as she was attempting to dial 911.
Prado was charged with resisting as allegedly he did not comply with officer commands during an interview following the incident. In the probable cause report, Prado stated the victim got mean with him when he told her to leave the residence, and that he did not choke her, but rather pushed her by the neck out of the residence.
