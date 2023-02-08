KAMIAH — A Kamiah man faces felony charges stemming from an alleged domestic battery incident last month.

Israel D. Prado, 56, is set for a preliminary hearing this Friday, Feb. 10, in magistrate court. He is charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery, both felonies; and intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, and resisting and obstructing an officer, both felonies.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments