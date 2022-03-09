LUCILE — A preliminary hearing is this Friday, March 11, for a Lucile man, arrested last week on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to an area burglary.
Michael Maynard, 64, is charged with burglary, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. This Friday’s hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial.
Maynard was arrested last Tuesday, March 1, following investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) of a Feb. 28 burglary reported at a Lucile residence. According to information from ICSO and court records, Maynard is alleged to have entered the James Bonato home and stolen items, including surveying equipment valued around $1,600. ICSO stated the reporting party advised they had pictures of the suspect removing items from the residence and they recognized the individual as Maynard. Property was allegedly taken to Maynard’s residence, located 100 yards from the Bonato residence
According to court records, Maynard, when questioned, denied taking any property from the Bonato residence. During Maynard’s arrest, investigators allegedly discovered controlled substances and related paraphernalia in his residence.
ICSO recognized the assistance of the Bureau of Land Management in investigating this incident.
