GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville woman faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to last month’s single-vehicle rollover accident on Mt. Idaho Grade Road that resulted in injuries for her, as well as four minor children who were ejected from the car.
A preliminary hearing is set for today, June 1, for Chasity Ann Tipton, 22, in magistrate court. She is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, and four counts of injury to a child, all felonies; and three misdemeanors: reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Charges resulted following a May 8 accident, reported at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Idaho Grade and Knoll roads. Tipton was driving a Kia sedan eastbound on Mt. Idaho Grade Road when she lost control in a right-hand curve; the vehicle slid across the centerline and onto the westbound shoulder where it rolled onto its top, approximately 25 yards off the roadway.
According to a probable cause affidavit by the investigating agency, Idaho State Police, a witness to the crash found all five of the vehicle’s occupants on the ground. ISP stated none of the five was wearing a seat belt. Of the passengers, a 7-month-old child suffered a brain bleed, and both a laceration and goose egg on the head; a 2-year-old (found in a car seat in the field) suffered a right-leg fracture; a 4-year-old and 17-year-old suffered bumps and bruises, and the age 4 child was also treated for back pain and elevated liver enzymes. Tipton was treated for unspecified injuries.
According to ISP investigator, Trooper Kyle Kesler, based on scene investigation, the Kia was traveling at more than 60 mph at the time of the crash. Posted speed on Mt. Idaho Grade Road is 50 mph, and the curve is listed with a 35 mph cautionary speed limit.
In Kesler’s interview with Tipton, she stated she was speeding, but did not remember how fast, and believed she was going more than 70 mph but not more than 90 mph. A pink purse found at the scene with Tipton’s ID inside, and, allegedly, raw marijuana and marijuana concentrate, and a prescription bottle of Adderall. According to the report, Tipton stated she used marijuana the night prior, around 8 p.m. and had not taken any Adderall prior to the day’s crash. The hospital reported Tipton’s blood tested positive, allegedly, for marijuana, amphetamines and opiates.
