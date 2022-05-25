KOOSKIA — Preliminary hearings are set for May 31 for two Kooskia residents arrested last week on felony and misdemeanor charges following a warrant search.
Damon Johnson, 52, and Melissa Thomas, 54, are both charged with abuse, exploitation of a vulnerable adult; possession of methamphetamine, both felonies; and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors. Hearings are set for magistrate court in Grangeville.
Charges resulted following a May 18 warrant search conducted at a residence and its adjacent cargo trailer at River Junction RV Park in Kooskia. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, and court records, ICSO deputies found methamphetamine in the residence — unpackaged and on an end table next to a chair — that could have been picked up and ingested by a vulnerable adult with dementia who is living at this location. During the search, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly recovered.
According to the report, due to the lack of care for the vulnerable adult, and her current health and inability to provide her name and answer any questions, she was transported by Kooskia Ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
Eight ICSO personnel were involved on the search, which included a K-9 drug detection dog.
