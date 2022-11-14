Felony drug arrests resulted this past Saturday, Nov. 5, during patrol by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office
ICSO deputies responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek off U.S. Highway 95 in response to a report of several camping violations. According to an ICSO release, Idaho County K9, Mic, performed an open air sniff of the vehicle and alerted, resulting in two arrests.
Brett Hayball, 51, homeless, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone, both felonies, and misdemeanors possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Gretchen Hayball, 45, homeless, was arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction card, possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, all felonies; and misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
In an unrelated incident, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they noticed a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. Stopping to make contact, deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to ICSO.
Melinda Marble, 34, of Missoula, Mont., was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of mushrooms, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
