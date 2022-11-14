Felony drug arrests resulted this past Saturday, Nov. 5, during patrol by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office

ICSO deputies responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek off U.S. Highway 95 in response to a report of several camping violations. According to an ICSO release, Idaho County K9, Mic, performed an open air sniff of the vehicle and alerted, resulting in two arrests.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments