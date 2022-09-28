GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing is this Friday, Sept. 30, for a Fenn man who is alleged to have broken into his grandfather’s shop and stolen his tools.
Jacob M. Frei, 29, is charged with burglary, a felony, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
The case began with an Aug. 29 investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office of a shop burglary in Fenn. According to court records, Robert and Peggy Remington reported Frei had broken into their shop and stolen several tools valued in total around $569, an incident which was caught on a video surveillance camera. Records stated that a few days later, an unidentified roommate of Frei’s put the tools in a box and placed them on the front porch where they were recovered by Robert. Attempts to contact Frei were unsuccessful.
On Sept. 15, Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 242 (two miles north of Grangeville) in which Frei was a passenger. According to court documents, Frei is alleged to have given the ISP trooper a false name, after which an ICSO deputy arrived on scene and positively identified Frei.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.