GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing is this Friday, Sept. 30, for a Fenn man who is alleged to have broken into his grandfather’s shop and stolen his tools.

Jacob M. Frei, 29, is charged with burglary, a felony, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.

