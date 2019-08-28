FERDINAND – The City of Ferdinand is proposing a slightly smaller budget for fiscal year 2020. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, for the council to take comment and consider adopting the $91,657 budget; a $3,953 decrease (4.1 percent) from the current operating budget.
City utilities are all proposed to spend less in the coming fiscal year.
The water fund is down 10 percent (by $,3,953) for a total $36,229. The street fund is down by $1,227 (7 percent) for a total $16,144. The sewer fund will spend $260 less (3.9 percent) for a total $6,462.
Other fund categories to decrease in the coming year: Less is budgeted for insurance, down $395, for a total $1,050. The office/gym fund is proposed to decrease $955 for a total $845.
What expenditures are up?
Thirteen percent more ($750) is budgeted for utility expenses; a total $6,500. Wages/payroll taxes are to increase 7.3 percent (up $1,101) for a total $16,000. On wages, according to city clerk Angie Riener, this reflects on the extra work put in by city maintenance worker Ralph Wassmuth, notably for winter snow removal that on some days took 10 hours.
“He puts in more hours than any maintenance man we’ve ever had,” she said. “It has been a huge cost to the city, but a good one.”
The fire station is proposed to receive $1,400 more for a total $2,000 budget. According to Riener, this will go toward new wiring and replacing the old heating system for the station.
Capital improvements have doubled for a total $1,000. Riener explained, last year the city had all its archive records and documents scanned, and that this will be an ongoing process. Funds are being budgeted for improvements as they come up.
At its Sept. 3 hearing, set for city hall at 7 p.m., council will take public comment into consideration into its deliberations prior to consideration of budget adoption. Copies of the proposed budget are available at city hall, 407 Main Street.
