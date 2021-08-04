Thinking of running for local elected office? Prospective candidates have many options to choose from, whether on city councils or school boards, as well as with area cemetery, fire and recreation districts. The election is a few months off, Nov. 3; however, the filing deadline for petitions of candidacy is just a month away: Sept. 3.
To file, persons must reside within the district in question and be a qualified elector. For filing, candidate petitions must have signatures of five qualified electors who live within that district.
For those seats that are uncontested, no election will be held.
For questions on open positions, contact the clerk or administrator of the respective district. Petition forms are available at the Idaho County Election’s Office, Idaho County Courthouse, in Grangeville. For information, call 208-983-2751.
What seats are open?
Cities
Cottonwood: Mayor and two council positions.
Ferdinand: Two council positions.
Grangeville: Mayor and three council positions.
Kooskia: Two council positions.
Riggins: Three council positions.
Stites: Mayor and two council positions.
White Bird: Mayor and two council positions.
School Boards
Cottonwood Joint School District 242: Trustee zones 1,2 and 5.
Salmon River Joint School District 243: Trustee zones 4 and 5.
Mountain View School District 244: Trustee zones 3 and 5.
Kamiah Joint School District 304: Trustee zones 1 and 4.
Cemetery Districts
Two commission seats are open each in the Clearwater and Grangeville districts, and one seat in the Cottonwood district.
Sub-district 1 and 3 seats are open in Ferdinand.
Kamiah and Winona: District 1 seats.
Keuterville: District 2 and 3 seats.
Pine Grove, Riggins and White Bird: District 3 seats.
Woodland: District 3.
Fire Districts
Cottonwood: District 3
Grangeville: Districts 2 and 3.
Harpster: Sub-district 1.
Kamiah: Sub-district 3.
Other Districts
White Bird Recreation District: President and vice president seats.
