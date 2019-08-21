Filing starts Monday, Aug. 26, for open city council positions to be decided in the November election.
Prospective candidates have through Friday, Sept. 6, to file a petition of candidacy with their respective city clerks that require either a $40 filing fee or at least five signatures of qualified electors.
Council elections will be held Nov. 5. Also, on the ballot will be revenue bonds for Kooskia and Stites to fund wastewater and water system projects.
Ferdinand: Four four-year-term positions are open: mayor, held by Scott Oliver; and three council seats, currently held by Judy Forsman and Maria Imhoff, and the third is vacant. Both Forsman and Imhoff will be retiring this year at the end of their terms.
According to city clerk Angie Riener, Oliver resigned as Ferdinand mayor at the Aug. 13 meeting, citing personal reasons. Councilor Imhoff will serve as acting mayor.
Cottonwood: Three council positions are open; one two-year term and two four-year terms, currently held by Jack Duman, Don Munkers and Linda Nida.
Grangeville: Three four-year-term positions are open, currently held by Amy Farris, Pete Lane and Michael Peterson.
Kooskia: Two council positions are open, currently held by Donald Coffman and Martin Stettler; and the mayor seat is open, currently held by Charlotte Schilling. All are four-year terms.
City residents will also be voting on a $1,750,000 sewer revenue bond to fund improvements to the municipal wastewater treatment and collection system.
White Bird: One four-year-term council position is open, currently held by Janis Ann Comrie.
Riggins: Two four-year-term council position are open, currently held by Carolyn Friend and Gary Miller.
Stites: Two four-year-term council positions are open, currently held by Vicki Coons and Carol Howe.
City residents will also be voting on a $1,900,000 water revenue bond to fund city infrastructure improvements.
