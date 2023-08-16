Multiple public entities — including city council and school board — have seats up to be decided in the Nov. 7 election.
Candidate filings are open through Sept. 8. Uncontested races will not appear on the November ballot.
City Council
Cottonwood: Seats are up for mayor (held by Keith Holcomb), and four council spots, held by Linda Nida, Kristi Holthaus, Debby O’Neill and Brett Miller.
Ferdinand: Seats are up for mayor (Ralph B. Wassmuth), and two council spots held by Lori Webb Remacle and Kenneth Becker.
Grangeville: Three council seats are up, held by Amy Farris, Pete Lane and Michael Peterson.
Kooskia: Seats are up for mayor (Donald Coffman) and two council seats held by Alana R. Curtis and Greg Gibler.
Riggins: Two council seats are up, held by Brady J. Clay and Bill Sampson.
Stites: Two council seats are up, held by Vicki L. Coons and Laurie Rad.
White Bird: Three council seats are up, held by John Collins, Randy Holt and Barbara Lowe.
Kamiah: Two council seats are up, held by Genese Simler and the other is vacant.
School District
Cottonwood Jt. School District 242: Up are trustee zones 3 and 4, held by Gus Hoene and Tara Klapprich.
Salmon River Jt. School District 243: Three trustee positions, held by John Pottenger (zone 1), Eric Hook (zone 2) and zone 3 vacant seat.
Mt. View School District 244: Three trustee positions open: zone 1 (Melisa Kaschmitter), zone 2 (Casey Smith) and zone 4 (Laci Myers).
Kamiah Jt. School District 304: Up are zones 2 (Jamey Hix), 3 (Damon Keen) and 5 (Jesse Hunt).
Cemetery District
Cemetery districts with positions up are as follows: Clearwater, Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kamiah, Keuterville, Pine Grove, Riggins, Winona, White Bird and Woodland.
Fire/recreation District
Seats are open on the following fire districts: Cottonwood, Grangeville, Harpster and Kamiah. Seats are open on the White Bird Recreation District.
Salmon River Ambulance District
Three seats are up (districts 1-3) on the Salmon River Ambulance District, held by Julie Kinskie, Lindy Smither and Tina Anderson.
