COTTONWOOD — Filling out those free and reduced lunch forms just became more important than ever.
“In March, Idaho legislators changed how school districts in Idaho receive funding for literacy intervention,” Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Jon Rehder said.
Rehder explained part of that funding will now be determined by the number of students the district serves who qualify for free and reduced meals.
“We will need this information for this school year to determine our funding,” Rehder said. After two years of pandemic funding where student meals were paid for through the USDA, students will again now be charged for meals. This year, prices for elementary lunches are $2.40, while junior and senior high prices are $2.90. Breakfast is free for Prairie Elementary School students and $2 for Prairie Junior-Senior High School kids. Free and reduced lunch prices are .40 cents per meal.
Rehder noted that all information received is “highly confidential.”
“Administrative assistant Jennifer Riener handles all the forms, and they are filed and kept in a secure location in the district office,” Rehder said. “I know some people are hesitant to complete this paperwork, but the data is very important to our district to receive funds to help support the education of all our students.”
Information is not only used for literacy funds, but also Titles I, II and IV, which helps to pay for support staff in various areas. The food service program is also reimbursed by the state based on free and reduced lunch numbers.
Those who have not received a form can call 208-962-3971 or go to www.sd242.org.
