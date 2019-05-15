POWELL – Implementation is planned for this fall on a wildlands project near Powell to address wildfire resilience.
Announced May 3, Lochsa/Powell District Ranger Brandon Knapton signed a decision memo for the Parachute Fuels project, located in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). This project provides for defensibility of residences and property, as well as the safety of the public and wildland firefighters, and reduces the continuity of hazardous fuels across the landscape adjacent to private residences through timber harvest and fuel reduction.
According to the Forest Service, the Parachute Fuels decision authorizes approximately 80 acres of intermediate harvest and up to four acres of regeneration harvest along Forest Service Road 5628 using an authority for wildfire resilience under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act, as amended by the 2018 Omnibus Bill.
These treatments plan to enhance public and firefighter safety by modifying the continuity and structure of fuels, lessening the potential for severe fire behavior affecting the WUI. These treatments also promote the growth and establishment of fire–resilient tree species such as western larch and ponderosa pine.
Some roadwork is included as part of the final project decision, including one quarter–mile of temporary road construction and reconditioning, maintenance, and reconstruction of existing system roads.
Public involvement helped shape the final decision for the Parachute Fuels project. A public meeting to collaboratively develop the project’s proposed action was held in May 2018 at the Powell Ranger Station.
For information about the Parachute Fuels project and to read the Decision Memo: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53645. For questions: Sara Daugherty, project team lead, sara.daugherty@usda.gov.
