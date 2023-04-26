Kooskia firemen photo

(Right, front) State Fire Marshal Deputy Josh Masterson talking to Fred Hendren, who lost both his home and shop in the April 16 fire. Masterson was conducting an on-scene investigation on April 18.

 Free Pres / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) has increased its call volume recently, going from normally having 30 calls in a year to having 20 calls to date.

“I’m sure you’ll see us double our normal fire call or more,” fire chief Mark Anderson remarked. He also mentioned that he spoke to Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault about the reason why there have been so many fires recently.

