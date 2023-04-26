KOOSKIA — Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) has increased its call volume recently, going from normally having 30 calls in a year to having 20 calls to date.
“I’m sure you’ll see us double our normal fire call or more,” fire chief Mark Anderson remarked. He also mentioned that he spoke to Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault about the reason why there have been so many fires recently.
“He thinks that a lot of people are moving in, there aren’t any codes here, some pretty marginal houses are getting moved into. It’s also a question about how they are heated, people who aren’t used to things like wood heat that are using wood heat. People who aren’t used to rural living who are used to a nice house with all the services provided,” Anderson said.
When talking about solutions, Anderson named a couple: early reporting and smoke detectors. KVFD has installed smoke detectors for people in the past, and even putting sprinklers into new buildings.
“If there’s a sprinkler head where the fire starts and makes it wet, it keeps it from spreading,” Anderson said. “The homeowners have some responsibility to keep their homes fire safe.”
Mutual aid and automatic aid was provided to KVFD during the fire. Mutual aid is when the department where the incident is located has to call dispatch and request another department to come down, and automatic aid is when other agencies automatically come down. Kooskia and Stities are automatically aided to each other.
When asked if he would consider having Kamiah available at large fires in the future, Anderson replied “If the need is there, definitely. We’ve actually had several fires that we’ve come out to help them [KFR], and they’ve mutual aided us on several, as well.”
