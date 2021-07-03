The Too Kush 2 Fire has now been determined to be 30 acres in size, due to accurate GPS assessment rather that visual estimation. No structures are threatened, and no evacuations or road closures are in place.
The Too Kush 2 Fire has enveloped the Too Kush Fire and is continuing to burn upriver of Kooskia on Nez Perce Tribal land and Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) timber land in Idaho County. However, IDL firefighters, engines, and other equipment have made good progress toward suppression.
Yesterday, aggressive actions by IDL ground crews, engines, two dozers, four air tankers (SEATS) and two helicopters (one heavy, one light) kept both fires from growing. By this morning, 20 IDL firefighters and two bulldozers had constructed fire line around 50 percent of the blazes. Today, 20 IDL firefighters, a 20-person contract crew, 4 engines, and a water tanker completed building fireline around 80 percent of the blaze.
Fire managers are very concerned about the shortage of firefighting resources available due to abnormally hot, dry conditions in the region leading to many more fires than usual for July. They are encouraging everyone to be extremely careful when recreating outdoors.
Remember that using fireworks anywhere on public lands is illegal, and consider attending community fireworks displays rather than setting off fireworks at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.