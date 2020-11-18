Substantial damages and losses from a structure fire earlier this month could have been much worse, say officials, if not for infrastructure and equipment improvements provided earlier this year to the Ridgerunner Volunteer Fire Department through the generosity of its community.
Tools and a vehicle were destroyed in a Nov. 5 fire that also damaged a shop and the adjacent residence of Darin Hunter, located at 785 Leitch Creek Road. However, no serious injuries were reported, and the property was insured.
Cause of the fire was an accidental fuel ignition, and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.
According to fire chief Jim Gribble, Hunter and his son were working on vehicles in the shop and had spilled some gas on the floor. It is suspect some fuel remained from cleanup, as subsequent soldering work caused a spark that ignited the fuel fumes.
“The next thing they knew, they had fire going everywhere,” Gribble said, and called 911. The pair used fire extinguishers at hand to try and prevent the blaze from spreading to the house.
The call came in at 11:30 p.m., and RRVFD responded with four trucks, along with assistance from the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department with a wildland fire truck and personnel with airpacks.
Fortuitously, the structure fire was approximately a mile from the firehouse, and responding crews were able to save a substantial portion of the shop, though Gribble said it is likely to require a substantial rebuild due to charring damage to the uprights, rafters and tin roof. A portion of the house may also need substantial roof repairs due to fire damage.
Hunter’s son received a burn to the arm, which was treated on scene. According to Gribble, thousands of dollars in tools were lost in the fire, along with a International Scout the pair tried to push out the of blaze before the fire overwhelmed it.
Being in close proximity to the firehouse helped efforts, as well as having there a water supply and fast-fill ability to keep it coming fast and constant, according to Steve Spenner, RRVFD maintenance director.
“We put at least 3,000 gallons of water out there,” Spenner said, as trucks were able to fill from two 2,500-gallon tanks at the firehouse. Earlier this summer, the department finished upgrading the facility with a new 325-foot-deep well, which produces 50 gallons a minute. An electric pump, rated at 10,000 gallons an hour, can fill a 1,000-gallon truck, he said, in about 10 minutes. “Without that, we’d have to go to Kooskia or the river to get that water. That being so close and handy was what saved that house.
Community donations for the project, approximately $20,000, he said, “really paid off right here on that one fire.”
“Most definitely, that was a major plus,” Gribble said, as a tender and truck were drained, they could go back, fill up and get back on the fire. “That worked out well, because otherwise we could have easily lost the whole structure.”
Gribble expressed his appreciation to the overall response on the incident. He also used it to express a prevention message on taking care around potentially flammable substances, as well as a holiday reminder to monitor electric appliances that generate heat to avoid fire situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.