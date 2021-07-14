With the threat of wildfire danger increasing rapidly in northern Idaho, local land management agencies will implement Stage II Fire Restrictions on all lands within the Grangeville Fire Restriction Area beginning at 00:01 a.m. (one minute after midnight) PDT, on Friday, July 16.
Stage II fire restrictions will be in effect, until further notice, in the Grangeville Fire Restriction Area – Northern Uplands, Southern Uplands and Riverbreaks. The zone includes state, federal and private forestland and rangeland in Lewis, Nez Perce, Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties. These restrictions are being implemented by agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service and Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association.
Under the Stage II Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails in accordance with existing travel management plans.
• The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. A patrol is required for 1 hour (3 hours for anyone engaged in a Forest Operation requiring a Certificate of Compliance) following cessation of all work as described in a, b, and c below.
a. Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering.
b. Blasting, welding, or other activities that generate flame or flammable material.
c. Using an explosive
The following are exemptions to the Stage II Fire Restrictions:
• Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Persons using a fire or stove fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devises, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
• Persons using stove fires with a chimney of at least five (5) feet in length and employing a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of ¼ inch on federal lands designated as the Frank Church River of No Return, Gospel Hump, or Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Areas.
• Persons using metal fire pans* (see definition) within ¼ mile of:
a. The Salmon River from the Corn Creek launch site to Vinegar Creek.
b. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
c. The Selway River from the Paradise boat launch to Race Creek.
d. The Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to the City of Lewiston.
e. The Salmon River from Vinegar Creek to its mouth at the Snake River below the mean high water mark.
*A metal fire pan with sides at least three inches high with a metal grate on top
Pack-out of ashes is required.
• Persons using a generator with an approved spark arrester on areas that are cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the generator.
• Log loading and hauling only from landings and existing roads.
• Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands.
• Crop lands.
• Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per attached conditions in Stage II Exemptions for Public Utilities and Railroads, Appendix 10.
• Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty.
• Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
• All land within a city boundary.
An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.
With the extreme temperatures the region is experiencing, fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time in the outdoors. Fireworks are prohibited on state and private forestland and rangeland, and on public lands, roads and trails in Idaho during closed fire season (May 10 - Oct. 20). Possession and/or use of fireworks is always prohibited on federal public lands.
Visit https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions-finder/ for a detailed map and current information regarding fire restrictions or contact your local land management office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.