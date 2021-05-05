KOOSKIA — The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating Tuesday night’s blaze at the CFI Mill, in which one building was reported a total loss.
According to incident commander, Chief Mark Anderson, Kooskia Fire Department (KFD), cause at this time is undetermined.
No injuries were reported in the May 4 incident that drew multiple fire agencies from across three counties, responding to the facility on State Highway 13, two miles south of Kooskia.
Idaho County Dispatch received an 8:38 p.m. report that the mill’s boiler room was fully engulfed in fire. Shortly after KFD was deployed, additional departments were dispatched to assist with additional manpower, equipment and water.
One concern reported were propane tanks on scene, which were sprayed to keep cool, and an Amerigas Company employee was on scene to advise.
Fire crews worked until after 11 p.m., containing the fire to the structure, after which were engaged in mopping up hot spots.
The boiler building was destroyed, along with a stored camp trailer within the structure, and miscellaneous equipment.
Response to the incident was by the following agencies: Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kooskia Fire Department, Ridge Runner Fire Department, BPC Fire Department, Harpster Fire Department, Kamiah Fire Department, Grangeville Fire Department, Orofino Fire Department, Kooskia Ambulance, Avista Power Company and Amerigas Company.
