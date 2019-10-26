GRANGEVILLE -- Persons displaced by last Thursday’s Grangeville apartment complex fire have nothing but the clothes on their back. With American Red Cross (ARC) shelter services ending Monday, organizers have arranged housing for the remaining five without a place to stay, but the home will need nearly everything – from utensils to appliances and beds – to make it habitable.
“It really is all hands-on-deck,” said Brigitte Sickels, engagement liaison for Community Action Partnership. “The community’s help is going to be so needed for this, and it is appreciated.”
Since the Oct. 24 early morning fire at Pleasant Valley Apartments in Grangeville, ARC has been providing temporary shelter at Gateway Inn for residents displaced from their units. By Monday morning, Oct. 28, ARC will close that shelter.
“So, we are wanting everything set, to move everyone in here Monday morning,” Sickels said, “so this is going to be a major operation.”
Overall, 20 were affected by the accidentally caused fire, of which 15 have been able find housing – whether back at the complex, with family or at another facility, according to Kristy Stamper, region 2 director for Alternative Nursing Services.
“We have five left,” Stamper said. They have been staying at Gateway Inn, thanks to owner Ted Lindsley, Sickels added, “who was generous and gave a really discounted rate, so displaced people were able to stay there.”
Now, those five will have a place to stay for the duration, due to Hada Wiltse, who donated the use of a six-bedroom residence – formerly a real estate office – on Main Street at the corner of Park Street by Pioneer Park.
“She came into the Red Cross and actually told us we were welcome to use it as long as we needed, do whatever renovations we needed to,” Sickels said, “no charge at all, except we’re taking care of utilities. She’s amazing!”
How long may residents be there?
“It could be a one- to two-month stay. That’s what we’re preparing for now,” Sickels said.
Due to safety concerns, Grangeville Fire Chief Bob Mager closed the complex’s fire-affected wing until repairs could be completed.
“We had a large volume of smoke that went throughout that wing,” Mager said.
“Structurally, it’s still sound,” Mager said. “It just needs to be cleaned and to make sure it is livable,” mostly to address smoke and soot damage.
So, what is needed?
Sickels has posted a list of needs on various Facebook buy and sell pages, and it runs the gamut of pretty much everything to make a home livable: beds, small and large kitchen appliances, basic toiletries, food and clothing.
“They’ve been completely displaced. They had to leave with just a small amount of clothing. That’s pretty much it, and the clothing they do have has a smoke smell to them,” Sickels said.
Volunteer labor is needed to finish up outside and inside cleanup work, to assist with renovations and even a building inspector to guide what work can be done and how. Another need is a shower/tub combination, as while the home has enough bathrooms, there is no place to bathe.
Food donations are being accepted, and for those wanting to provide meals and/or perishable food items, contact Sickels to coordinate this so storage can be found and scheduled with others already in the works.
“We’ve pretty much planned this out this weekend for meals for them,” she said, “but after that, definitely we’ll need more.”
Those wanting to provide financial donations, an account to accept these will be set up on Monday at US Bank.
“I joined CAP on Oct. 2, so this has been a baptism by fire, literally,” Sickels said. “It has been an amazing experience, and the community has been amazing; I absolutely love it. But yes, we have a great need here.”
Donated items can be taken to Sissy’s Thrift, 212 Pine Street. Owner Rhonda Clovis, who is also a caregiver for ANS, is part of the effort.
“We’re donating whatever they need,” she said. “We’re having people drop off donations there, and we’ll get it here to the residents.” Contact Clovis at 208-507-2693.
