Fire-displaced residents have home

GRANGEVILLE – Five people have a new home, for now, after being displaced following last week’s Pleasant Valley Apartments complex fire.
As of Tuesday, residents have been relocated to a six-bedroom residence, formerly a real estate office, at the intersection of East Main and Park streets, organized this past weekend by a private volunteer effort. According to coordinator Brigitte Sickels, they are planning for a one-to two-month stay for the five at this location until the damaged apartment wing section is repaired for livability and safety.
That determination will be made in conjunction with insurance adjusters, according to Chief Bob Mager, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. The fire is currently believed to be accidentally caused.
“My main priority is the fire system is back up and running in this wing,” Mager said.
Cause is still under investigation for the Thursday, Oct. 24, fire that displaced 20 residents, of whom 15 were able to find housing, whether back at the complex, with family or at another facility, according to Kristy Stamper, region 2 director for Alternative Nursing Solutions. In the interim, the American Red Cross provided emergency shelter through Tuesday morning for five residents at Gateway Inn.
Four unidentified individuals – two of whom were Syringa Ambulance EMTs – were injured in the incident, most with smoke inhalation, and one – the resident of the apartment where the fire originated -- from burns.
The fire was called in at 6:26 a.m. at the single-level, 32-unit, subsidized housing complex at 220 North Myrtle Street.
“We had a heavy amount of smoke, and a small fire that was contained within that room,” Mager said. The fire originated in a room in the northwest corner of the facility’s southwest wing. Two engines, two attack trucks and 20 firefighters responded.
Crews extinguished the unit fire, and a subsequent inspection found it hadn’t spread beyond the apartment. However, “We had a large volume of smoke that went throughout that wing,” Mager said.
For residents in that wing, this made an already startling situation more confusing.
“I came out of my apartment when I heard the buzzers going off,” said Suzanne Endsley. “I saw one of the other residents who said, ‘Ed’s apartment is on fire,’ so I went back in and got dressed. When I got out of the apartment, I couldn’t see my way, and I got my walker and I walked along the wall and went along until I found the door. I made it four steps out and then my lungs collapsed because I held my breath the whole way.”
“I walked out on my own, but I tell you what,” she continued, “that was not funny.”
One of the affected residents, James Morris, said the alert from a fire detector was how he, and many in the building, was first aware of the incident.
“I didn’t know exactly what was going on when I heard the alarm,” Morris said. “I woke up, and I came out to see what was going on, and someone said the building was on fire. The hallway was all smoked out – it was very bad.” During his exit, Morris suffered some smoke inhalation, and he said he received oxygen treatment at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation.
Denton Thaves lives in an adjacent complex wing not affected by the fire.
“I just came out the door and saw there were fire trucks here, and they were getting ready to hit the building and try to extinguish the fire,” he said. An amateur photographer, Thaves captured more than 200 photos and several videos documenting the incident from its start, several of which he shared with the Free Press in its initial coverage that morning; see these at www.IdahoCountyFreePress.com.
Assisting at the scene were officers with the Grangeville Police Department (GPD) and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. GPD Officer Phillip Graham noted displaced residents were provided shelter from the morning’s cold – reported around 30 degrees at that time -- at the adjacent Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation (GHR) facility. GHR staff also provided medical assistance in evaluating residents for possible injury, and administering oxygen to those suffering smoke inhalation.
“That was very helpful,” Graham said.
“I Iiterally just came to work and saw the lights,” of the emergency vehicles, said Ellen Aiken, GHR director of nursing, who got with Jared Andrews, GVFD, and the facility’s staff mobilized to take in displaced residents.
“The crew jumped on board, and came out with wheelchairs,” she said, adding that the traffic going across North Boulevard Street between GHR and the complex was, “back and forth, like a little train station.”
“I directed traffic, two nurses did vitals, and those who needed it were shipped to the hospital,” Aiken continued. “The rest of them stayed here, and we contacted their families, made sure everyone was warm and dry, and got them breakfast.” Staff administered oxygen to those suffering smoke inhalation, and one diabetic resident was monitored for her blood sugar levels.
Aiken complimented the community effort with EMTs, firefighters and their staff coming together and coordinating relief efforts, as well as keeping track of each resident. For GHR staff, she said, “Every department had a role; our kitchen staff, our CNAs rocked it and our nurses, therapists, everybody. They jumped right in.”
“It’s amazing,” she continued. “When something like this happens, everyone quickly falls into line and does their thing to help.”
Firefighters were on scene until 8:20 a.m., and due to public safety, Mager said the wing was declared closed.
“Structurally, it’s still sound,” Mager said. “It just needs to be cleaned and to make sure it is livable,” mostly to address smoke and soot damage.
Mager complimented his firefighters for their good efforts on the incident, and overall he praised all the agencies that coordinated efforts on a complex incident involving a fire, multiple patients, on-site care and transport.
“Everybody worked so well together,” he said.
Sickels complimented Gateway Inn owner, Ted Lindsley, for his substantially discounting rates to provide shelter for displaced residents, as well as to Hada Wiltse, who donated the Main Street residence for as long as it is needed.
At this point, house furnishings, appliances and clothing have been provided for residents. A shower/bath combination is still being sought. An account to take donations to help will is pending at US Bank.
Find out how you can help by calling or texting Sickels at 208-451-0727.
