GRANGEVILLE — “Was it scary?” a child asked from the audience.
“The jumping part wasn’t scary. Matter of fact, the jumping is kinda fun,” answered Neil Walstad. “On that fire, I have to admit I was more than afraid. I thought while we were lying there, trying to get a breath of air, I thought we bought the farm right there.”
Walstad, along with fellow Grangeville resident Tom Kovalicky, were smokejumpers on the 1961 Higgins Ridge Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. They were among 20 dropped on the ground that Aug. 4 to fight what initially started as a spot fire but literally blew up into a blaze that surrounded the men, who sheltered in place and were rescued by helicopter.
Highlighting their stories during that day is Higgins Ridge, a hourlong Montana PBS documentary, which premiered at the Blue Fox Theater last Thursday, April 13, to more than 175 in attendance. Following the show, Kovalicky and Walstad, along with the documentary producer, Breanna McCabe, spoke about their experiences and answered questions.
“I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” McCabe said, when the National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula broke ground and chose oral histories of the Higgins Ridge fire to be part of its collection. “I was there to help them,” and added video to that production. Smokejumpers have a story to tell, and she has a personal connection — her brother-in-law is a smokejumper, “and after being part of hearing these interviews, I knew this had to be a documentary.”
“I have to admit, it was pretty emotional reliving that thing again,” Walstad said, on having watched this documentary. “It was a tough fire.”
“The film was so accurate I was sweating sitting there,” Kovalicky said. “It hit home on how accurate this film portrays it without being there.”
The documentary leads with the events of the tragic 1949 Mann Gulch incident in Montana where 13 firefighters died trying to outrun the fire. Twelve years later, an eight-man team of smokejumpers from Grangeville hit Higgins Ridge, followed by an additional 12 from Missoula. That fire, which one smokejumper in the documentary said was, at the time, “looked like a three-man fire than an eight-man,” quickly took off, cutting off two groups — one sheltered in a rock slide, while the second were led through a still burning area to a semi-cleared helicopter landing area already burned through but still containing burning debris.
“I didn’t think we were going to make it,” stated one smokejumper in an interview, as the scene was described in detail: 5o to 60 mph winds, Alpine fir exploding into balls of flame, burning trees and embers falling around and on the men, and crews sucking what oxygen they could from the holes they dug into the earth. More than once, those interviewed referred to the Mann Gulch fire, and wondered if this were to be their time to die.
“Smokejumpers are invulnerable,” one interviewee said, “but we were beginning to have our doubts.”
Discussing this after the film, Walstad said he’d never really been afraid on a jump, nor at that time was he necessarily concerned about being burned, but on that Higgins fire, “you couldn’t breathe. You were suffocating.”
Their rescue came from a Bell helicopter, nicknamed “Red Legs” because of its red-painted skids, flown by backcountry pilot Rod Snider. Now in his 90s and living in Boise, he was interviewed for the documentary.
“I didn’t feel like a hero,” he said. “I felt like it was my job. I felt good about getting them all out. I always felt good about that.”
“It had to be done,” he said.
Within three hours, Snider pushed Red Legs to its limit in transporting smokejumpers off the ridge, with men — including Kovalicky and Walstad — clinging to narrow racks atop the skids. Snider’s trips were through zero visibility in smoke and cinders, gusting winds, and overextending the Bell’s manifold pressure.
“I don’t know what number I was,” Walstad said. “All I know was I was darn glad to get on that helicopter.”
As to the lessons learned, Kovalicky said, “It was obvious we paid attention to the simple things we learned from the Mann Gulch Fire,” which he and others in the film noted as keeping together, following leader instructions and observing safety procedures. “And it worked. Everybody did a good job of putting their best foot forward in terms of what they were not going to do, and on what it takes to get out of this mess.”
