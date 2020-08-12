Wildfire season picked up last week, with 32 acres of grass and timber catching fire at the top of a creek near Kelly Mountain, east of Riggins, on the afternoon and evening of Aug. 6. While smokejumpers and other air- and ground-based firefighters hit it last Thursday, another fire popped up farther south – in the area of the Elk Lake subdivision, east of Pollock. Addressing that one was handled out of the Payette Interagency Dispatch Center, which listed it as controlled at 13 acres as of Monday, Aug. 10.
Grangeville Interagency Dispatch listed the Kelly fire as out over the weekend.
Little local fire activity had been seen before last week, but as the region dries out – as it does late every summer – there's sure to be more. Elsewhere, it picked up last month.
“A significant increase of fire activity was observed in July as fuels continued to dry across much of the West and lightning spread farther north and west into the Great Basin, northern California, Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies.”
So began the Aug. 1 national wildfire outlook produced by the Predictive Services arm of the National Interagency Fire Center, which flagged below-average rainfall in north Idaho and the curing of fuels in the Idaho panhandle and northwest Montana.
The outlook saw central and southern Idaho in better shape, moisture-wise – for the moment.
"Fuel moisture remains above normal across the higher elevations of Idaho and Wyoming, with a gradual return to normal large fire potential there,” the outlook notes. “Above normal fuel moisture in [southern] Idaho and Wyoming in early August should quickly dry to normal late summer dryness by mid-month. Elsewhere, drier than normal fuels will continue through August and much of September.”
Earlier in the year, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests carried out some prescribed burning in the Orogrande area, including one of the last in a “multi-year hazardous fuels reduction project aimed at reducing fuel loading and residual logging slash.”
Prior to last week, firefighters in the broad area dispatched out of Grangeville had held seven separate incidents since July 31 to a tenth-acre apiece. The largest wildfire seen in the region had been a 15-acre inflammation at Clear Creek, in the Kooskia area, on July 3.
Meanwhile, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Alaska and California have each seen hundreds of wildfires totaling hundreds of thousands of acres – the vast majority of which NIFC noted as human-caused. As of Aug. 1, according to NIFC, Arizona alone had seen more than 600,000 acres burn consequent to nearly 1,500 wildfires, of which more than 1,300 chalked to human causes.
On Aug. 1, through its Facebook page, NIFC marked the grim 20th anniversary of an August that saw dry lightning hit the Bitterroot Valley, which led to 70-100 new fires being reported daily, which in turn led to a firefighting effort that grew to involve 30,000 personnel, international firefighters and equipment, six military battalions and National Guard aircraft. That Aug. 21, the National Interagency Coordination Center in Boise received reports of 98 large fires burning in its area.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests publishes a daily fire news update release if activity warrants, and has had none so far. Along with contact information for local ranger stations and much other information, the daily news releases will be found on the combined forests fire information page, at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/home/?cid=fsm91_055753.
The combined forests home page at https://www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater also includes a link to the Idaho Fire Info page, as well as a “Fire Danger TODAY” graphic that has shown fire risks are on the rise in each of the four zones within this national forest.
The official idahofireinfo.com page has an interactive map that shows where these zones are and what, if any, zone-by-zone fire restrictions are in place. As of Aug. 4, with essentially no fire activity to report in the region, there were no restrictions in any of these zones. A hotline number is available for those seeking updates on fire restrictions: 1-844-433-4737.
Much wildfire risk is beyond human control, but there’s an abundance of information about steps people can take to avoid causing a wildfire, as well as steps people can take to make their property more defensible. See http://idahofirewise.org or download the North Central Idaho Fire Prevention Cooperative’s “Living With Fire” homeowners guide, which is available through idahocountyfreepress.com at https://bit.ly/2Po3WuB.
