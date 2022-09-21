The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding the public that state burn permit restrictions are in effect to help reduce the threat of wildfire and smoke impacts.

State burn permits are issued between May 10 and Oct. 20 through IDL and are required for those living outside city limits who wish to use burn barrels, burn yard waste or piles of debris from a timber harvest known as slash. The permitting process considers fire danger conditions, weather, as well as smoke and air quality.

