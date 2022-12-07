Mark Anderson photo

Mark Anderson has been the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief for 15 years.

With winter upon the Kooskia area, homeowners have to deal with the changes that it brings, and how to make sure their home is protected from disasters and fires. Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Anderson has shared advice for community members to practice fire safety throughout the winter months.

Anderson has been the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief for around 15 years. Before that, he has been in firefighting and similar fields such as EMT and forestry since 1979. There are about 17 volunteers in the department every year, and there are four fire trucks, with the newest truck being a 2012. The Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department covers the whole area of Kooskia, and about 10 miles either way. There are about 30 fire calls each year.

