With winter upon the Kooskia area, homeowners have to deal with the changes that it brings, and how to make sure their home is protected from disasters and fires. Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Anderson has shared advice for community members to practice fire safety throughout the winter months.
Anderson has been the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief for around 15 years. Before that, he has been in firefighting and similar fields such as EMT and forestry since 1979. There are about 17 volunteers in the department every year, and there are four fire trucks, with the newest truck being a 2012. The Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department covers the whole area of Kooskia, and about 10 miles either way. There are about 30 fire calls each year.
“There are two distinct seasons: brush fire season in the summer and non-fire season in the winter,” Anderson explained.
The most common problems that Anderson sees in the winter months are heating system fires, such as chimneys, anything that heats a house.
“Everybody should get their heating system serviced at least once a year, no matter what the system is,” Anderson remarked.
A large number of house fires are heating system related, according to Anderson. Other uncommon occurrences are clothes dryer related fires, or wiring fires. One of the rising problems that Anderson sees is carbon monoxide poisoning.
“That’s one of those really critical things. People are building houses tighter, to keep them warmer. Sometimes their systems aren’t properly vented. Anything that burns and makes heat can make carbon monoxide,” Anderson explained. He mentioned that those with propane heated machines should make sure that they are always vented to the outside.
Some other advice that Anderson mentioned was making sure that you are properly cleaning your heating systems, or have it checked out by a professional.
“People just need to realize that a lot of things like electric and heating are working extra hard, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, call a professional,” Anderson commented.
With the snow piling up, make sure that you are following all safety recommendations by your local fire department. As Anderson said, “Fire safety is a full-time job.”
