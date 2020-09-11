Fire crews continue to respond to active wildfires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests while assisting our state, federal, tribal, and local partners in responding to other significant fires in the area.
“The fire season isn’t over just yet,” said Forest Duty Officer Mike Blinn of the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center. “Warming weather is forecasted for this week, which could increase fire behavior. Our crews are on the ground and in the air to keep the fires isolated as much as possible and to either extinguish them or let them exhaust themselves naturally.”
Smoke from various wildfires local and regional wildfires has warranted an Air Quality Advisory for the Nez Perce Reservation yesterday, which remains in effect today and is expanded to all areas of the Reservation. Wildfire smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity; and some areas may be more impacted than others. The National Weather Service forecasts that winds will shift to the west on Friday, which may bring smoke from Washington and Oregon fires over the area. More information can be found online at http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/. Smoke forecasts can be viewed at https://hwp-viz.gsd.esrl.noaa.gov/smoke/ and https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Shissler Fire
The Shissler fire near Elk City on the Red River Ranger District remains at an estimated 3,780 acres. Officials said the fire is 20 percent contained and is currently burning to the south and east. The Porcupine fire is estimated to be four acres and is located about two miles northeast of Black Butte Lookout. The Fawn Lake Creek fire is located approximately three miles northeast of Oregon Butte Lookout and is reported at less than half an acre.
Warm Springs Fire
On the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, the Warm Springs fire is reported to be 94 acres, the Sponge fire has dropped in acreage to approximately 31 acres, and the Mocus fire has grown to 30 acres. Information about the Marion and Beaver fires near Powell can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7058/ and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7128/.
Double Fire
The Coolwater, Bear Mountain and Gardiner Lookouts on the Moose Creek Ranger District all reported increased activity on the Double fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness over the last few days. Officials will conduct reconnaissance with photos and an infrared flight that can detect a fire's perimeter at night in order to obtain an up to date acreage estimate. The fire was last reported at approximately 160 acres.
Current fire danger ranges from High to Extreme across different areas of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, and with windy weather continuing, visitors to the forest must exercise extreme caution with any activity that can cause a spark. Contact your local ranger station or visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater for condition updates and information before your visit to the forest.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.