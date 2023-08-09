CARIBEL — On Aug. 2, at approximately 4 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) was called to a house fire in the Glenwood/Caribel district. What started out as a structure fire turned into a wildland fire, with a helicopter from Grangeville assisting the scene.
The house and a shop were a total loss, and the wildland was contained. Along with KFR, Glenwood/Caribel Fire Department, Carrot Ridge Fire Department, and the Idaho Department of Lands also assisted at the scene.
