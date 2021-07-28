GRANGEVILLE — “Every school except CV elementary has fire teams using the facilities,” said Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske at the July 19 board of trustees meeting.
He said fire personnel were utilizing the top floor of Grangeville High School and would probably be expanding the football field, as well.
“Elk City School has the largest contingent,” he said, with about 400 firefighters and fire team members using the school and grounds at least on a rotation basis.
Fiske said the needs are in flux day-to-day, but “We are glad to be able to help as much as possible.”
As far as school summer maintenance, Fiske said the district has been able to keep up.
“We’re still a little ahead of the game,” with replacement of flooring and painting in schools prior to the fire personnel using the facilities.
“Of course, we’ll have to go in before school starts, like around mid-August, and clean and sanitize all the buildings,” he added.
