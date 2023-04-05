RIGGINS — A New Meadows resident and former Riggins school bus driver is claiming violation of his First Amendment rights in his termination regarding a letter to the editor he wrote on harmful materials in the student library.

A trial date has not yet been set in the civil suit filed March 21 in U.S. District Court of Idaho by Keith Markley against Salmon River Joint School District 243 and superintendent Trish Simonson.

