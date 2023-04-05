RIGGINS — A New Meadows resident and former Riggins school bus driver is claiming violation of his First Amendment rights in his termination regarding a letter to the editor he wrote on harmful materials in the student library.
A trial date has not yet been set in the civil suit filed March 21 in U.S. District Court of Idaho by Keith Markley against Salmon River Joint School District 243 and superintendent Trish Simonson.
According to the 11-page complaint, Markley worked as a district bus driver from Nov. 28, 2022, to Feb. 6, 2023. That November, he became concerned with some materials in the district library, and subsequently posted a sign on his property expressing opinions on the problem. A month later, Simonson asked Markley to remove the sign, which according to the suit, he did not believe was proper but he complied as he believed he might face retaliatory action from the district or Simonson.
On Jan. 10, Markley met with Simonson and board member Eric Hook to discuss possible changes to the district’s library materials policy. A month later, Markley wrote a letter to the editor to the Idaho County Free Press, published Feb. 1, titled “The bully at my door,” regarding his opinion opposing exposing children to sexually explicit or harmful materials in public and school libraries.
According to the complaint, Markley met with Simonson on Feb. 9 and was fired, as she did not like the content of his letter, and that it brought down staff morale.
In response to an email by Markley, Simonson sent a Feb. 12 letter to him regarding his termination. In this she stated she did not like his letter, citing first Markley’s statement the school website was promoting foul websites.
“This is untrue and slanderous,” Simonson stated in the letter, explaining the school counselor’s page had a list of resources to links to other resources and websites, which in turn had links to other websites. She stated the district cannot control outside websites, nor view the content he referred to as filters block such content.
Simonson continued in the Feb. 12 letter: “I appreciated you saying that the district ‘acted quickly to remove the foul promotions,’ however, it continued to imply that we were aware and promoting the content.”
According to the complaint, Markley wrote the letter on his own time as a private citizen, statements made “were, at a minimum, substantially true, ... contained no statements that were knowingly false or reckless.” It further stated Markley continued to perform his job duties without difficulty or disruption, that his comments did not inhibit his job, nor is there reason to conclude this contradicted or directly inhibited his job.
“Under the First Amendment, the district could not punish Mr. Markley for exercising his First Amendment rights,” as per the plaintiff statement in the complaint. “The fact that Mr. Markley was a public employee does not change this.... Mr. Markley’s speech, as an expression of public issues, rests on the highest run of the hierarchy of First Amendment values. This, his interest in speaking was substantial.”
The complaint stated firing Markley was an adverse employment action that would deter “any reasonable person from continuing to exercise his or her right to free speech. The threat of dismissal from public employment is a potent means of inhibiting speech.”
The suit seeks a jury trial to pursue compensatory damages including backpay, benefits, and other compensation, purge this from his employment record, reinstate Markley to his former position, and “permanently enjoin the district from taking any further adverse employment actions against him for his letter to the editor and for any other future exercise of his First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.”
Markley is being represented by the Pacific Justice Institute of Coeur d’Alene.
