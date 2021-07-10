Firefighting resources continue to engage in suppression operations on multiple fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forests. These fires were ignited by the thunderstorms that swept through the region recently. More than 70 fires were ignited during these thunderstorms as the area is experiencing historic drought. If the fires grow in complexity, Incident Management Teams are ordered to manage the fires or complex of fires. At this time, three incident management teams are on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, each managing multiple fires. Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, and Nez Perce Tribe are working closely together to engage these incidents and share resources based on immediate threats to life and property. Firefighting resources are being placed where they will have the highest probability of success and values at risk are the highest. Information on emerging incidents will be released on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ website and social media accounts as it becomes available.
Red River Ranger District
Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team is managing the Dixie and the Jumbo fires, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. For more information about the Dixie fire:
Fire Information Phone Number: 208-207-7417
Fire Email Address: 2021.dixie@firenet.gov
Dixie-Jumbo Fires InciWeb Page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs
Lochsa Ranger District
The Snow fire located 15 miles east-northeast of Kamiah is approximately 75 acres. Firefighting resources are utilizing equipment to moderate fire spread along the west side of the fire where there are structures and private lands.
Also located near Kamiah, the Lolo fire is burning near the junction of Forest Service Road (FSR) 100 and FSR 500 near the Lolo Creek Campground. Additional firefighting resources are arriving on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District to assist with these ongoing fires and a base camp has been set up at the Musselshell Work Center.
Powell Area
The BM Hill fire is approximately 200 acres and located 10 miles north of Powell Junction. It continues to burn actively in heavy brush and timber. The BM Hill fire’s forward spread is to the northeast toward the Lolo National Forest’s Missoula Ranger District. Fire managers from both national forests are working together to suppress this fire. There are existing road and trail closures on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Lolo National Forest for public safety due to the BM Hill fire. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater and https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo for closure information.
Fire-related closure orders are in effect across the forest. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Temporary flight restrictions are in place over fire areas for the safety of the public and aerial firefighting resources. These restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). Remember; “if you fly, we can’t.”
Continue to check for updated information on emerging fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo), on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
