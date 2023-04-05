Webb home destroyed by fire photo

The remains of the Webb home, which was lost in an early morning March 27 fire at Cottonwood.

 Contributed photo / Mandy Crea

COTTONWOOD — Assistance efforts continue for two Cottonwood families displaced last week when unrelated accidental fire incidents destroyed their residences.

Minor injuries were reported in both fires — March 29 and March 27 — and victims were treated and released. The American Red Cross is currently assisting both families.

