COTTONWOOD — Assistance efforts continue for two Cottonwood families displaced last week when unrelated accidental fire incidents destroyed their residences.
Minor injuries were reported in both fires — March 29 and March 27 — and victims were treated and released. The American Red Cross is currently assisting both families.
“With sufficient water, we were able to actually extinguish both fires and save some of the structure,” said Chief Greg Danly, Cottonwood city and rural fire departments.
An electrical issue related to appliances was the cause for fires in both incidents.
Last Wednesday morning, March 29, fire destroyed a trailer house at 1915 East Street, space 15. Three occupants renting the home escaped the fire, reported at 3:26 a.m., with one suffering minor injuries, according to Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran.
The Smith family also lost two dogs and one cat in the fire, which was determed as caused by a faulty bug zapper light fixture, following investigation last Thursday by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office (ISFM).
The fire was detected by one of the occupants, according to Cochran, who heard a pop and went from the back of the home to the front where he saw it was full of smoke.
Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 16 personnel and two city engines.
Scene assistance was provided by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), CPD and St. Mary’s Ambulance.
An electrical issue with a plug-in from an appliance was the ISFM determined cause for an early Monday morning, March 27, structure fire at 440 Camas Road.
According to Danly, the home and contents are a total loss
“We saw a huge fireball as soon as we hit Highway 95 from Cottonwood,” he said, “so it was completely involved before we got there and we assumed it would be defensive. We were able to save one end of the house from completely burning down, which allowed us to save a camp trailer that was parked near that end of the house.”
Seven people living at the Webb family residence were displaced due to the fire. Four of these were transported to St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood for evaluation, according to Cochran, who was first on scene.
“When I got there it was fully involved, a big blaze,” he said. Cochran initially ensured all occupants were out of the residence and got EMS en route. Danly and Cochran then later directed both the ISFM investigation, as well as organizing victim relief logistics. A community effort is also underway to provide the victims with clothing and other basic necessities.
According to ISFM, the fire was caused by an electric heater plugged into an extension cord.
Cottonwood Rural Fire Department (CRFD) provided 18 firefighters, one engine and two fire tenders.
Scene assistance was provided by ICSO, CPD and St. Mary’s Ambulance. Investigation was conducted by ISFM Knute Sandahl with support from one CRFD engine, Danly and Cochran.
Cochran recognized the prompt efforts by Cottonwood firefighters that resulted in both structures still standing.
“They did a good job, did the attack and controlled on both of them,” Cochran said, adding, “We’ve got a great group of relatively young guys who are eager to learn, get on their training and do it.”
“We have an outstanding group of committed firemen,” Danly said, “and our community is very fortunate.”
