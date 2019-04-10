Personal use firewood permits and personal use mushroom permits are now available from Forest Service offices on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and at several local vendors. Permits are valid from April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.
Personal use firewood permits allow permit holders to harvest dead trees and downed logs on national forests and Bureau of Land Management public lands within USDA Forest Service Region 1. Firewood permits cost $5 a cord, with a four-cord minimum ($20). A permit can be purchased for a maximum of 12 cords ($60). Remember to keep your permit with you at all times when harvesting and transporting firewood. Permits aren’t necessary for small amounts of campfire kindling. Firewood taken from national forests is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Information about personal use firewood permits, including the “Gathering Firewood” brochure and a list of local vendors that sell permits, can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/passes-permits/forestproducts.
Personal use mushroom permits are free of charge and authorize individuals to harvest up to five gallons of mushrooms per day and up to 20 gallons of mushrooms throughout the season on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Mushrooms harvested for personal use must be sliced in half at the time of harvest. No commercial mushroom harvest is authorized on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests this season.
Information about personal use mushroom permits can be found in the “Personal Use Mushroom Guide” brochure, available at Forest Service offices and online: www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/passes-permits.
A list of forest offices can be found online: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
