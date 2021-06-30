As of Wednesday, June 30, noon, the following cities have issued orders banning all fireworks and all open burning, due to the extreme fire danger:

• City of Cottonwood

• City of Grangeville

• City of Kooskia

• City of Stites

For the July 4 Grangeville Fire Department fireworks show, this is still planned to go forward at the high school, starting at 10 p.m.

The City of Kamiah and Kamiah Fire Protection District have issued an open burn ban in effect until Oct. 1 or until rescinded by the fire chief.

Idaho County: According to a Wednesday, June 30, statement, “The Board of Idaho County Commissioners, while making no formal prohibition on the use of fireworks outside of city limits located in Idaho County, encourage residents and visitors to recognize the extreme fire danger that exists in outlying areas. The board requests that all directives of our state and federal partners concerning the use of fireworks on public lands be followed.”

