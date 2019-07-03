After a wet spring, tall stands of grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are beginning to dry. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.
Possessing and/or using fireworks on federal public lands is strictly prohibited, and state law bans fireworks from forest and rangeland May 10-Oct. 20.
