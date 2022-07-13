GRANGEVILLE — It’s time again to grab the family, some chairs, a picnic dinner and head down to Grangeville’s Pioneer Park for the Free Summer Concert Series.
Concerts will be held each Thursday, July 14 through Aug. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
The series begins this Thursday with the modern country band, American Bonfire, out of Lewiston. This band has been in Grangeville several times, most recently during Border Days, and performs a mix of favorite, classic and modern tunes for the country music fan.
“We’re glad to be able to offer this fun concert series to the community,” said volunteer Rachel Young, who is with Grangeville Arts, Inc. Grangeville Arts and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce sponsor the series, which is in its 14th year.
Although no fees are charged, donations will be accepted during the concert to help defray expenses.
Those attending are invited to bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks. Note dogs are not allowed in the park.
Upcoming concerts will include Grangeville’s own classic rock band, Vintage Youth, on July 21; the cover/dance band, Jam Shack, on July 28; and vintage favorites, the Jon and Rand Band, on Aug. 4.
