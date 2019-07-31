GRANGEVILLE – “We gave him every good chance that we could,” said Joe Bongiorno, deputy chief for the Meridian Fire Department (MFD).
Bongiorno was one of the first emergency medical responders to the scene, assisting Syringa Ambulance personnel and helping direct bystanders on CPR, in treating Washington State motorcyclist Frederic J. Smith, 69, of Anacortes.
Smith subsequently regained a pulse and was breathing on his own when transferred to care in Lewiston last Wednesday, July 24. However, he died as a result of his injuries the following morning.
“Obviously, this was a group effort,” Bongiorno said, crediting EMT Diane Walker, and CPR assistance of two of Smith’s biking companions, and his fortuitous timing in being at the scene at the moment of the crash.
“We did everything we could for that guy, and he had the best chances because of the circumstances,” Bongiorno said, “but you’re just not going to win against a logging truck.”
Bongiorno has been with MFD for 19 years, and deputy chief for the last two. Along with being a firefighter, he is also EMT-basic certified. He was on his way to a presentation in Coeur d’Alene, just leaving the Zip Trip/Cenex station adjacent to the U.S. Highway 95 and Grangeville Main Street intersection, when he heard the sound of skidding.
“I looked up in time to see the motorcycle and Mr. Smith go sliding down the road,” he said. “So, I immediately turned the lights on in my truck and drove straight across the scene to where they were.”
Bongiorno pulled out his first aid kit, getting to Smith the same time as Walker. She didn’t feel a pulse and so started doing CPR. He went back and grabbed his AED (automatic external defibrillator), and one of the bikers cut away Smith’s shirt so monitoring pads could be applied to his chest.
“The machine said a shock was not advised, so we continued CPR,” Bongiorno said, and they applied a face mask to breathe for Smith, and he helped direct the bikers doing CPR to the cadence instructed by the AED for chest compressions. At this time the ambulance arrived, and Smith was placed on the gurney for transport. Bongiorno said that, en route, EMTs used the AED to deliver a shock to Smith, “and got him back. When he was at the hospital, he was alive and breathing.”
Bongiorno gathered his AED and resumed his trip north, doing a presentation later that day. The next day in Coeur d’Alene, after his presentation, a woman from Grangeville, who had also seen the accident, informed him Smith had died.
“We gave him every chance possible,” Bongiorno said, with those involved and their timely assistance, and the hospital just a block away. “Unfortunately, he passed away, but at least this gave a chance for the family to see him before he died.”
Bongiorno’s takeaways from the incident were watch out before you pull out in front of traffic, and he recommends motorcyclists wear full helmets. He said that Smith was wearing a half-helmet, though he added it would be hard to say, in these circumstances, whether a full helmet would have helped.
“We try to learn from our tragedies,” he said. “I highly recommend taking a good CPR class, and having AEDs throughout the community, if you can.”
