Kelly Creek Flycasters, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Lewis Clark State College Continuing Education will be co-sponsoring a fly fishing clinic for women with three learning sessions, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, and Sept. 4, followed by a North Fork Clearwater River fishing field trip Sept. 6-8.
This clinic is designed for beginning and novice fly fishers. Young women ages 14-17 are welcome, if they are accompanied by a participating adult.
The clinic will cover fly fishing gear, stream entomology, fish habitat, and fly casting skills. See kellycreekflycasters.org or contact Peg Kingery, pkingery@alumni.uidaho.edu.
