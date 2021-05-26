KOOSKIA — “All of our planning and trying to pass the levy has been successfully thwarted by Mr. Smith,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske spoke to the board, including trustee Smith, at the May 17 meeting.
“I have been taken aback by the lack of professionalism by a board member,” Fiske continued. “This has absolutely nothing to do with his opinion; it has to do with his attack and the outright fabrications, only meant to blow up voters and get them off kilter, not knowing what to believe.”
Fiske addressed Smith’s anti-levy campaign, which included a series of newspaper advertisements, as well as personal flyers he handed out and/or mailed. Smith represents zone 2 and lives in Clearwater.
“I received questions based on [your] misinformation and it made it very difficult for our district,” Fiske said. Fiske held 16 meetings to explain the levy need and where funds would be used.
Fiske said Smith’s misinformation on perceived bonuses, family benefits and payroll taxes were “completely false.”
“You didn’t talk to me or our business manager, Becky Hogg, for that information,” he spoke to Smith.
“Yes, I did,” Smith answered. “You told me you felt jilted because your wife and child no longer had health coverage.”
“You were making conjecture in what you said — we haven’t even started negotiations for 2021-22, so there’s no way to say those things,” Fiske said, clearly frustrated.
“I’ve tried to keep you out of it, but I can do another ad and it can get personal,” Smith retorted.
“Win or lose the levy, you did your damage,” Fiske shook his head. “In what you paid [for the anti-levy campaign], you could have paid property taxes on the levy five-fold.”
Fiske said he could value difference in opinion, but not attacks and lies.
He took a deep breath.
“We move forward. We’re a team, a unit. That’s what we’re supposed to be,” he said.
