Five seeking two White Bird city council seats

WHITE BIRD – Two White Bird City Council seats are open, sought by five candidates: Donna Sickels Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, John Collins, Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey and Josi Pilant.
City residents will vote on the two four-year-term-positions in the Nov. 5 election.
Campaign information following was provided to the Free Press through a candidate questionnaire.
Donna Sickels Ingerson
“I care about our little town,” said Donna Sickels Ingerson. While she has no background in government experience, Ingerson said she, if elected, would inform herself about the issues relevant to the community. “I am willing to learn. I care about our country,” she said.
Ingerson was born in Grangeville 48 years ago and has lived in White Bird for more than 30 years. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide for 24 years; 10 in nursing homes and 14 at Syringa Hospital. She is now disabled, and she said at this point she wants to give to her community in this public capacity. Ingerson has two grown children and four grandchildren.
Barbara O’Nash
“I would like to see a representative for businesses,” said Barbara O’Nash, as her purpose for running for council.
On city issues, O'Nash wants to work on fixing the wastewater system, and moving to work on water next. A project or goal she would like to also pursue on council would be to “clean up the drug problem.”
O'Nash has a background in real estate taxes, income tax preparation, and drug and alcohol rehab; and she has an associate degree in accounting. She moved to town following retirement and bought the White Bird Motel 11 and a half years ago.
John Collins
“People who are on now are tired of it and need a break,” said John Collins, on running for city council. “There are not many people in town, so we take turns, give each other a break, and fill in.”
Collins sees the main issue facing the city is the maintenance and improvement of water infrastructure. A special issue he would like to address is FEMA and flood insurance: “We have to meet the requirements for people to buy flood insurance.”
Collins has background in the nuclear field, architecture, instrument making and cabinet making, and served in the Army. He attended the University of Idaho and the Violin Making School of America. He is unmarried and has lived in White Bird for 15 years.
Darrel ‘Smiley’ Lindsey
“I feel it’s my turn,” said Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey, on his seeking a position on the council.
Lindsey sees water and sewer as issues currently facing the city. As part of a solution, he advocates contacting the Nez Perce Tribe to see if the entity would grant permits for pumps in the creek.
As far as special projects he would pursue on council: “Ridding the community of dead trees,” he said.
Lindsey’s background is as a gardener, bar tending for 65 years, and served as city clerk for four years.
“I’ve lived in town most of my life,” he said.
Josi Pilant
Josi Pilant was unable to be reached for this story.
