BOISE — Legislative efforts to end the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders received a rebuke from Gov. Brad Little last Friday, who said Idaho’s response to the coronavirus would be greatly hindered and called the actions “harmful.” In response, the House Republican Caucus replied in a statement, “The inflammatory comments from the governor’s office do nothing but complicate the process.”
Speaking to the matter that Friday afternoon, Sen. Carl Crabtree said, “It’s kind of a food fight for us.”
At issue is Senate Concurrent Resolution 101, which, if passed, would end the emergency, an issue for some residents within Crabtree’s District 7, who he said were “very concerned” about the governor’s orders and, “that he is some sort of tyrant because of those.”
The resolution is also considered restoring a balance of powers. Quoted by Idaho News 6, Speaker Scott Bedke said the legislative branch of Idaho’s government feels it was left out of the decision process during last summer’s special session, and the executive branch made most decisions.
Crabtree said passing the resolution doesn’t address the core issue, and as a result, it puts federal funding in jeopardy.
“The problem is when we get done here, the only thing we’ll accomplish, if we remove the emergency order, is to keep emergency federal money from coming to Idaho,” he said. “Some are fine with that, until we lose them.” Idaho receives 40 percent more in federal dollars that it pays to the federal government, “so, not many people are enthused about getting rid of this and then not getting federal flood insurance, or FEMA coming in to help with a Glenwood flooding problem,” for example.
“If we remove the emergency order, turns out, doesn’t get the problem solved we want it to,” he continued, which is fixing state statutes that allow public agencies, such as health and welfare, and the board of education, the power to enact restrictions and closures.
“It’s a little heavier lift than we thought,” Crabtree said, and will take a number of pieces of legislation to resolve, but he expects this to be resolved during the session.
With this being Idaho Education Week, the legislature will be continuing its discussion on related issues, such as literacy, according to Crabtree.
“The best measure of a kid’s success in life is their ability to reading in the third grade,” he said. “If they don’t, professionally they will struggle for the rest of their lives.” While the goal is 100 percent reading at grade 3, for Idaho, that number is 58 percent.
“So, that seems like we can do better, and we have to come up with solutions for that,” he said, one of the reasons the governor last year put together a literacy initiative. At this point, it is too early to tell what the results of that are, and how problems related to covid are impacting efforts, but regardless, “...we have a serious literacy problem with students in Idaho.”
Crabtree touched on efforts to improve broadband Internet in the state, notably for District 7, which was listed as the worst in Idaho — this from a task force he was part of in 2019.
“The governor this year put about $50 million in the budget to help solve the problem with Internet. So, we’re structuring that money to be focused in our area,” which was a recommendation from that committee.
Last week, the Idaho Department of Commerce awarded around $38 million to complete 83 broadband expansion projects in Idaho through the Idaho Broadband Grant — of which communities in Idaho and Lewis counties will benefit.
“That is wonderful,” Crabtree said, and with this $50 million, “we’re going to do more.”
