COTTONWOOD — On Tuesday, June 27, there was a flooding incident in Cottonwood during a rainstorm. According to the Cottonwood Police Department and Cottonwood City Hall, two and a half inches of rain fell in less than an hour. The storm caused water over both curbs of Main Street. Several houses had substantial water in basements and Front, East, North and Church streets were all considerably damaged.
The Cottonwood Police Department, Cottonwood Fire Department (CFD) and North Idaho Correctional Institution work crew, along with public works and Mayor Keith Holcomb, positioned sandbags in threatened areas and used CFD portable pump to keep water from further threatening homes.
