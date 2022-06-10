An atmospheric river event is forecasted to be bringing intense precipitation to the region, resulting in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and main-stem rivers. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Missoula has issued a flood watch — starting Saturday afternoon, June 11 — that is expected to remain in effect through Monday afternoon, June 13.
According to NWS, the South Fork Clearwater River at Stites is of particular flood concern. The river could reach minor flood stage of eight feet by Sunday, with further rises possible thereafter.
Areas to be impacted include portions of the Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River regions, Orofino/Grangeville region and the Southern Clearwater mountains.
NWS forecasts excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
What is the situation with this storm?
AccuWeather reports that with the absence of moisture-laden storm systems during an average summer season, warmer air typically leads to a gradual meltdown of the snowpack at intermediate elevations from about 4,000 to 8,000 feet.
However, when storms with drenching rain continue into the first part of the summer, there is the potential for the existing snow cover to liquefy and lead to a rapid runoff that can lead to dangerous and damaging flash flooding.
During the past several days, AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking an atmospheric river capable of causing that very issue. There is a series of potent storms and a plume of moisture that covers thousands of miles from waters east of Asia to the south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.
