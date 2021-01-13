COTTONWOOD — Proposals to address community flooding and water quality issues will be the focus of a virtual public scoping meeting this Thursday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.
The meeting is hosted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the City of Cottonwood for the Cottonwood Creek Watershed Plan.
The city has received an NRCS grant to complete an environmental assessment of a project to address flooding that occurs within town, generally along the King Street and Main Street corridors. In addition, the proposed project will consider use of an expanded wastewater effluent water quality management area to address water quality concerns in Cottonwood Creek by eliminating wastewater discharge to the stream.
Pending environmental approval and available funding, construction would take place between 2023 – 2025.
“We are excited to solve longstanding flooding and drainage issues within Cottonwood,” stated Mayor Pepper Harman in a release. “Expansion of our reuse system will provide an avenue to satisfy compliance with our IPDES permit. NRCS has given us a tremendous opportunity to review these projects and we are eager to see them move forward.”
Community members are invited to access the public meeting to learn more about the project, ask questions, and submit comments. Representatives from NRCS, City of Cottonwood and J-U-B Engineers, Inc. will be in attendance to provide a short presentation, respond to questions, and share information on how to submit a formal comment during the public comment period.
Access the virtual meeting at https://zoom.us/join. Enter Meeting ID 971 4144 2903 to join. Alternatively, the discussion can be accessed at 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID 971 4144 2903. For anyone who may have difficulty attending virtually, contact Carol Altman at city hall, 208-962-3231.
