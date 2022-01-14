Governor Brad Little delivered the State of the State and Budget Address to Idahoans this Monday, Jan. 10, signaling the beginning of the 2022 legislative session.
Primary focuses of the speech included literacy programs, behavioral healthcare, transportation, broadband, and a possible $600 million tax relief.
Governor Little said he proposed the “Leading Idaho” plan to benefit Idahoans through tax relief and investments.
“My plan is rooted in a longstanding conservative principle – fiscal discipline,” said Little.
Idaho’s record $1.6 billion surplus is driving the goals of this year’s Legislative session. Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, from both parties, presented their ideas on how to better invest in the state's infrastructure and overall relief.
Senator Christy Zito (R) and fifteen house members of the Republican Party gave a press conference before Little’s Address presenting the “Idaho Conservative Agenda 2022”. The group highlighted freedom restoration, lowering taxes and reducing government control as part of their agenda.
“We can and we must reduce property taxes, repeal the tax on food, and ease other tax burdens on our families and our businesses,” Zito said.
An overview of the state’s economy since the start of the pandemic shows some of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States.
“We’re one of only four states with more jobs today than before the pandemic,” said Little.
He also proposed adding $47 million for literacy programs to start the planned $1.1 billion investment in Idaho’s education progress over the next 5 years.
Both the Governor and GOP lawmakers highlighted parental and educator collaboration to make a difference in state literacy rates. A $50 million investment in new Empowering Parents grants was also proposed to cover costs of technology, internet access, and other education needs for students.
Additional funding for transportation infrastructure and maintenance is another target for Governor Little. Idaho has 966 local bridges that are 50 years or older. Little explained that upgrades are needed to improve safety and better facilitate commerce.
The proposed budget plan also highlights agricultural commitments and outdoor recreation. Funds to combat wildfires, improve water quality and nuclear engineering programs are other priorities for this session.
Little spoke on Behavior Health and how his plan would put $50 million into implementing recommendations from the three-branch Behavioral Health Council. He recognized a teacher in Rigby, Krista Gneiting, who disarmed and comforted a 6th grade girl who brought a gun to school.
Little said better mental health resource accessibility is an effort to increase community safety.
Legislators say they are appreciative of these focuses but hope they are not diminished and forgotten over time. Both Caucus groups met afterwards to discuss and answer questions regarding Governor Little’s address.
Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Llana Rubel, brought focus on other methods the Democratic legislature believed would better increase property tax relief, such as equal treatment of internet sales tax.
“To be clear, the Democratic Caucus is strongly in favor of tax relief, but not the trickle-down variety that GOP super majority delivers every year and are evidently planned again,” Rubel said.
Idaho’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has started budget hearings to explore the specifics of the year’s budget surplus. Topics of revenue and employee compensation are the first to discuss as the Legislature aims to wrap up lawmaking convenes by the end of March.
