GRANGEVILLE — Citizens packed the city council room last week concerning decisions before the Grangeville Centennial Library Board on reclassifying 10 books from the young adult to adult section, due to patron concerns with pornographic descriptions within these fiction works.
At meeting’s close, the board voted each in turn, in the same order: an initial motion by trustee Stacy Stone to reclassify the book for the adult section — which failed due to lack of a second — and a second motion to leave the book within the young adult section, which was approved 4 to 1 (trustees Brennan Wright, Bridget Arnzen, Betty Nafzinger and Nancy Moser in favor, and Stone in opposition).
Requests for reclassification were made by Cami Strasser, who raised issues with several books to the library board earlier this year, as well as to the city council at its June 19 meeting. At at that time to council she stated the books — House of Sky and Breath, and House of Earth and Blood, both by author Sarah J. Maas — should not be in the young adult section.
As part of its decision, the board took no action on Strasser’s request to move another book, Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, as it was not cataloged yet into circulation. However, they said once it is, this may be placed on a future agenda for consideration.
More than 42 people attended last Thursday evening’s July 21 board meeting, held in the council chambers for an hourlong discussion that was prefaced with two citizen presentations.
“I’m unclear about whether to continue my personal and business patronage, donations and influence in support of the Grangeville Centennial Library,” stated Natalie Nelson. She requested each of the board members provide a written response to her regarding seven points of concern. These included whether the board was “aware of and supporting” American Library Association (ALA) absolving libraries of introducing minors to sexually explicit materials; of scientific data showing pornographic materials are harmful neurotoxins, especially to children; awareness that distribution of materials harmful to minors is a misdemeanor under state code; and what is the board’s accountability for the consequences of dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors.
Fred Stevens raised concern with the ALA and policies from its activist leadership.
“These organizations are set up as helpful organizations and do things that are valuable. I see the problem as it is headed by subversive activists,” he said, “people who are seeking to do things that, I submit, are harmful to children.”
Prior to reviewing the book action items, the board heard from library director Gina Sobrero-Garman, and assistant director Heidi Brown, on facility updates. One of these is reorganizing sections: the early childhood room (ages 13 and younger) will be its own area, and the young adult section (ages 14 and older) will remain with other classifications being relocated to new bookshelves.
“We are working toward this,” Sobrero-Garman said, noting available time is not always sufficient. “When you work 29 hours a week and are trying to get everything in, it just doesn’t work. The last two days, Heidi and I have been working and working, and not even being paid, trying to make things better.”
During discussion, Moser read a letter of support from Katie Matthews with concern for censorship and rating of books. She questioned the thoroughness and inadequacies of rating systems, and noted the problems inherent with people’s differing standards of what is and isn’t appropriate.
“Censoring for personal standards should be left to the reader and not the library,” Matthews wrote. “... There are a few books that we agree are better not on the shelf. Gratefully we have a book banning process. Other than that, let families and individuals be able to decide their own standards.”
In reviewing Strasser’s requests, board member Stone said “I struggled to read through any of these [books in question] and, “... personally, I think they should be in the adult section... I don’t even think kids should be able to go into the young adult section and grab these books.”
Assistant director Brown noted placement isn’t the solution to keeping these books out of kids’ hands.
“I can’t take a book out of a child’s hand and say, “ Sorry, that’s inappropriate for you.’ We don’t have that power as librarians. No library does. Ultimately, it’s the parent’s responsibility to take that book out of the child’s hands.”
Moser referred to the 1939 library bill of rights that states the parent is the only one who may restrict a child from access to library materials and services. To her, this creates an opportunity for the parents to communicate their family’s value system with their children — on why a book is or isn’t a good thing to read.
“The important thing is for parents to get involved with what their kids are reading,” she said, “because we can’t by law, tell people what they can and cannot read.”
