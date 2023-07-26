Library board meeting on porn content issue photo

More than 42 people attended a Thursday, July 20, meeting of the Grangeville Centennial Library Board, during which 10 young adult books were up for review for reclassification to adult.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Citizens packed the city council room last week concerning decisions before the Grangeville Centennial Library Board on reclassifying 10 books from the young adult to adult section, due to patron concerns with pornographic descriptions within these fiction works.

At meeting’s close, the board voted each in turn, in the same order: an initial motion by trustee Stacy Stone to reclassify the book for the adult section — which failed due to lack of a second — and a second motion to leave the book within the young adult section, which was approved 4 to 1 (trustees Brennan Wright, Bridget Arnzen, Betty Nafzinger and Nancy Moser in favor, and Stone in opposition).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.