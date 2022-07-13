University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
Internet image

OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering a “Forest Landowners Peer Learning Field Tour” on Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Preregistration is required, the cost is $10 per person, register online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call 208-476-4434. The tour group will meet at 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID.

Visit your neighbors and learn from their experiences in managing their forests. This program will be touring a private forest near Orofino. You may benefit from learning about the management of your land by learning from the experiences, ideas and lessons learned from other forest landowners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments