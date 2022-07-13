OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering a “Forest Landowners Peer Learning Field Tour” on Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Preregistration is required, the cost is $10 per person, register online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call 208-476-4434. The tour group will meet at 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID.
Visit your neighbors and learn from their experiences in managing their forests. This program will be touring a private forest near Orofino. You may benefit from learning about the management of your land by learning from the experiences, ideas and lessons learned from other forest landowners.
