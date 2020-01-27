The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is working with Idaho County and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative to complete much needed upgrades to the parking area at the Pittsburg Landing Boat Launch, the forest said in a news release Monday, Jan. 27. Idaho County is seeking grant funding through Idaho Parks & Recreation to resurface the parking area. “The Wallowa-Whitman is in full support of the project Idaho County is proposing, and we are looking forward to enhancing our partnership in continuing to provide excellent recreational opportunities for the public,” forest supervisor Tom Montoya wrote in a letter of support.
The asphalt surface of this parking area has been deteriorating and the project includes patching existing cracks and holes, applying a crushed aggregate chip seal, and painting parking lane stripes.
Idaho County has agreed to oversee the work, and the Wallowa-Whitman has agreed to issue the necessary permits authorizing the work on the federal land. Any administrative or engineering costs contributed by the Forest will be considered in-kind matching funds. The Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative is facilitating communication between partners and collecting support for the project proposal.
“This is a great partnership opportunity,” said Mark Bingman, deputy district ranger of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “We look forward to cooperating with Idaho County, Idaho Parks and Recreation, and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative on future projects in the Snake River corridor.”
If successful, grant funds from the State of Idaho would be available July 1, and work would be completed by the end of the calendar year. Contact Idaho County via email at kackerman@idahocounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.