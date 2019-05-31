The U.S. Forest Service informed the Idaho County Commission last week that the federal agency has paid $1.2 million for 110 acres of private land 10 miles west of Lolo Pass.
“The property has excellent recreation and wildlife habitat qualities and is located within the proclaimed boundary of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests,” acting forest supervisor Kurt Steele wrote in a May 24 letter to the commissioners.
The former owner – Bledsoe-Connor Holdings, LLC, previously known as Lochsa Dream Estates, LLC – is registered in Montana and could not be immediately reached for comment Friday, May 31.
The Forest Service included a map with the letter; it shows two blocks of property proposed for purchase at Crooked Fork Creek, on the south side of U.S. Highway 12, near the Powell Ranger Station. One is slightly bigger than 75 acres, according to the legal description included in the letter, and the other is slightly smaller than 35 acres. Both blocks are partly adjacent to the highway, as well as to land previously acquired by the Forest Service, according to the map.
The area is roughly 55 miles from Missoula, and about 160 miles from Lewiston.
Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt told the Free Press he isn’t worried about the impact of this transaction on the county’s tax base because he figures recent development of private cabins in that area “offsets a whole lot of timberland taxes.”
“We get two houses built up there, even if they’re small cabins, they’ll have more value than the 110 acres that are going off the tax rolls,” he explained.
Brandt pointed out the recent transaction valued the 110 acres at more than $10,000 per acre.
Land in Forest Service ownership is exempt from local property taxes, and the price to be paid is a far cry from the value the county had assessed the land for property tax purposes: roughly $165 per acre, totaling $18,000, with annual taxes totaling about $130.
“It sets a value, but not in the reality of what the federal government would ever pay,” Brandt said of the price the Forest Service agreed to pay. “If they paid taxes like a regular person does based on the value of the land, then it would really set precedence.”
Years ago, the county had cited concern for loss of tax base in opposing a vastly larger land trade proposed by the Forest Service in the vicinity.
But Brandt said the commission has not heard anything “for months” from the state regarding potential for the Idaho Department of Lands to facilitate a trade with some similarities to the old Lochsa Land Exchange. In December, the commission had sent a letter to then-Gov. Butch Otter stating the county would not oppose IDL’s concept; last June, IDL put forward an idea under which the Forest Service would stand to acquire about 40,000 acres scattered over alternating square miles in northeastern Idaho County. The state would buy the railroad legacy checkerboard land from Western Pacific Timber and IDL would complete a trade with the Forest Service to put some federal timberland permanently into state ownership.
