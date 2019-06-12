Starting Saturday, June 15, several Forest Service roads will be open to give access to those gathering firewood for personal use.
The Salmon River Ranger District and Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will open the following roads:
- FSR 487 (near Riggins off of FSR 517)
- FSR 1862 (Honker Road, Hungry Ridge)
- FSR 9804, FSR 9805, FSR 9806 and FSR 1110 (Summit Flats area)
- FSR 1806 (Red River area, Loon Creek)
These roads will remain open until August 15. A personal use firewood permit, which costs $20-$60 depending on how many cords, is required when gathering firewood on National Forest System lands. Permits and forest visitor maps are available at all Forest Service office locations, as well as several vendors, including Tackett's Saw Service in Grangeville, Cloningers Harvest Foods in Kamiah and Tom Cat's Sporting Goods in Kooskia. For more information, visit the Forest Service website or contact your local Forest Service office.
For more information about road and area conditions, contact the Salmon River Ranger District at 208-839-2211, Red River Ranger District at 208-842-2245, or the Grangeville office at 208-983-1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.