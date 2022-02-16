The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about sharing the benefits of National Forest System lands to work as volunteer campground hosts on the forest this summer. For information about duties, schedules, and how to apply to be a campground host, visit the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Volunteering webpage (https://go.usa.gov/xtVRH) or call the phone number listed below for each location.
This year, the Forest Service is seeking volunteer campground hosts at the following locations:
• North Fork Clearwter River (208-476-8293): Washington Creek and Kelly Forks campgrounds
• Lochsa River / U.S. Highway 12 (208-926-8926): Wilderness Gateway and Powell campgrounds
• Selway River / Lowell (208-926-8926): O’Hara Campground
• Grangeville (208-983-4018): Fish Creek Campground
• Salmon River / Riggins (208-983-4018): Spring Bar Campground
• Red River (208-983-4018): Red River Campground
• South Fork Clearwater River (208-983-4018): South Fork/Castle Creek Campground
• Palouse / Deary / Elk River (208-875-1724): Laird Park, Little Boulder and Elk Creek campgrounds
Campground host applications are accepted for as long as positions are vacant. Applications are typically reviewed in March, with hosts selected in early April.
