The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old-growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision.
A notice of intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 7. The next opportunity for members of the public to provide comment is expected around January 2023.
The Hungry Ridge Restoration Project is in the forest’s Salmon River Ranger District, approximately 17 miles southeast of Grangeville within the Mill Creek and Johns Creek watersheds, tributaries to the South Fork of the Clearwater River. The 2021 project decision proposed timber harvest on approximately 8,000 acres designed to reduce hazardous wildfire fuels in high-risk firesheds and improve forest health and resiliency. The decision also proposed approximately 12,000 acres of prescribed burning in the project area to reduce hazardous wildfire fuels. Hand thinning was proposed in areas adjacent to private property to reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires further.
Other land management activities proposed through the 2021 Hungry Ridge Restoration Project decision were designed to improve wildlife and aquatic habitats and to conduct soil and meadow restoration. Road work associated with the project would contribute to aquatic habitat restoration by reducing runoff and erosion and replacing failing or undersized culverts.
The Forest Service will send interested individuals project updates and solicit future public involvement on the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project via the GovDelivery email notification system. To sign up for GovDelivery visit the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project webpage.
Questions about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project can be directed to Jeff Shinn, Salmon River District Ranger, 208-839-2103, or Jennie Fischer, Interdisciplinary Team Leader, 208-983-4048.
