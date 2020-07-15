Work starts this month to replace and update four rest room facilities at camping areas along the Selway River.
According to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, new facilities at Boyd Creek Campground, O’Hara Campground, and the 20 Mile dispersed camping area will replace old, deteriorating buildings and meet modern accessibility standards to better serve visitors recreating on the forest’s Moose Creek Ranger District.
Replacement of the existing rest rooms is scheduled to take place between July 13 and July 24, with crews expected to be working for one week or less at each location.
Boyd Creek Campground and the 20 Mile dispersed camping area will be closed during their renovations, as the sites are too small to safely accommodate both construction equipment and the visiting public. O’Hara Campground will remain open during renovations, although certain walk–up sites may have to close for public safety during construction. O’Hara Campground reservations will not be impacted.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding during these short–term closures while equipment is operating. We believe this temporary inconvenience will be more than worth it to have these new rest room facilities installed,” said Kearstin Edwards, Central Zone Recreation Staff on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
The new rest rooms will be fabricated by Missoula Concrete of Missoula, Mont., and installed by Mark Agee Excavation of Kamiah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.